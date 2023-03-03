iPad mini 6 deal knocks $100 off our favorite compact tablet

Apple's iPad mini 6 is one of the best tablets around. If you're in the market for an ultra-portable tablet that you can use with one hand, here's a deal you'll like.

Right now, you can buy the iPad mini 6 for $399 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $100 off the tablet's usual price of $499. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad mini 6 via Amazon. It's also one of the best iPad deals available at the moment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple's 2021 generation iPad mini brings tons of upgrades to the series. It features an all new-design, larger display, faster processor and enhanced cameras. The tablet in this deal packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics and 64GB of storage.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we praise the tablet's compact size, speedy performance and sharp, bright display. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted around 11 hours in the real world. We gave the iPad mini an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, the iPad mini 6's performance never wavered. In one test, we launched 16 Google Chrome tabs, a YouTube video and navigated to multiple sites. Not once did the iPad mini 6 stutter or lag.

For your connectivity needs, its USB-C port delivers data transferring speeds up to 5GBps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable over-the-air connection speeds.

At 0.7 pounds and 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3-inches, the iPad mini 6 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPad mini 6 (11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches). It's much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

In a nutshell, the iPad mini 6 is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a tablet that you can take everywhere.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6 256GB: $649 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

