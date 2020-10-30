Into The Spider-Verse suit in Spider-Man: Miles Morales moves just like the movie

Insomniac Games just unveiled the coolest spidey suit in Spider-Man: Miles Morales and it's none other than the suit from Into The Spider-Verse. It's even animated the same!

Insomniac Games also revealed that the suit can be earned by playing the game, so you don't have to pre-order to get access to it. Here's how the suit looks in-game:

Into The Spider-Verse suit in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Along with the announcement, Insomniac published an 11-minute gameplay video of Miles Morales in his Into The Spider-Verse suit swinging around in 20 frames per second.

However, if the animation is a little jarring to you, but you still love the suit, you can actually disable the animation, so it'll animate normally like the rest of the suits.

You'll notice that the suit not only does animates differently, but you'll see comic chat bubbles that say "thwokk" or "zap." You'll even see stars appear over an enemy's head when you whack them.

We're incredibly excited to get our hands on Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Stay tuned for our full review of that as well as the PS5.