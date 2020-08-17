Spider-Man: Miles Morales release date, gameplay, story and more

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced at Sony’s Future of Gaming showcase in June, and although we don’t have much information about the game, there’s a lot of reason for excitement. Primarily, fans are anticipating an incredible sequel to 2018’s critically-acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Miles Morales has already been confirmed to be a smaller scale title akin to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which means it might not be a $60 game. If you’ve played Lost Legacy, you know perfectly well that there’s no reason to worry considering how large the Uncharted game is. However, I still wish Miles Morales was given the full sequel treatment.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spider-Man: Miles Morales, including details on its release date, gameplay, story and performance mode.

Spider-Man Miles Morales is currently set to be a Fall 2020 launch title released alongside the PlayStation 5. We don’t have an exact date as of yet, but there have been rumors floating around that the PlayStation 5 will try to hit a November 20 release date.

Another recent rumor suggests Sony intended to hold an early August showcase where they would have revealed a price and release date, but because they want Xbox to “show their hand first,” we might not get those PS5 details until late August to early September. This event might also harbor an exact release date for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so stay tuned.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay

Spider-Man: Miles Morales largely intends to continue the trend of web slinging around New York City, kicking bad guy butt and saving as many civilians as possible. However, Creative Director at Insomniac Games, Bryan Intihar, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Miles will be sporting his own animations, movesets and some brand new mechanics that will shake up the state of the game.

One of these abilities is a “bio-electric venom blast” which, in the comics, allows Miles to temporarily paralyze nearly any creature with a touch. He was previously able to subdue a creature as large as Giant-Man. This ability will likely be more limited in game for the sake of balancing and fairness, but it’ll still be cool to see how Insomniac Games implements these abilities and how players could upgrade them as they progress.

Additionally, Miles Morales will be able to turn completely invisible, which means this new Spider-Man game will likely feature prominent stealth mechanics.I suspect large sections of the game will have to be done covertly. This might be a bit worrying for those who don’t enjoy stealth in their games, but I’m personally excited to see how Insomniac handles it.

And finally, it’s to be expected that Miles Morales will feature new gadgets and abilities to unlock or upgrade through a similar skill tree as seen in the 2018 Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales story

Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes place a year after the events of the previous game, where we last saw Miles gaining superpowers similar to those of Peter Parker after being bit by a genetically-enhanced spider.

Miles Morales is being directly compared to Peter Parker in the context of his backstory, with Creative Director of the game, Brian Horton, specifically citing that Peter’s origin was born “out of tragedy” with the infamous death of Uncle Ben. Instead, Miles is “moreso born out of family” and the character has people he can trust with his secret whereas Peter Parker was always more of a lone superhero against everyone else.

More specifically, Horton says Miles “has friends that he could actually let into his world.” He’s referring to both his human and superhero side here, which might be an incredibly exciting hint towards the possibility of Gwen Stacy being introduced in this game. I know it’s a stretch, but considering the fact that the two characters are often linked, it seems quite possible. If this is indeed the case, many fans (including myself) will absolutely lose their minds.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales performance and fidelity modes

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be launching with performance and fidelity modes . Performance mode intends to hit 4K/60fps to provide a more fluid experience for players. It isn’t currently confirmed what fidelity mode will include, but it’s quite likely that this will be lowered to 30fps for the sake of ray-tracing.