PS5 leak reveals disturbing details to Sony fans

Twitter user AestheticGamer recently revealed some info that suggests the PlayStation 5 could struggle when trying to run games at 4K resolution. "I've heard from other devs that PS5 struggles with 4k games in particular so you'll see a lot of fake 4k," they wrote.

They also mention that the Xbox Series X "doesn't have the same problem" and yet it will be the "less expensive and more powerful console." That said, this probably won't matter to most gamers who are already planning to buy a PS5.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Microsoft might win this one

Rumors about the inherent power of the Xbox Series X console have been floating around for a while, and when it was revealed that the console would be boasting an incredible 12 teraflops, many were shocked to see the PlayStation 5 revealed with a far lower 10.28 TF.

Even then, Sony has been pushing something else entirely: the SSD. And Sony isn't alone in this as Epic CEO Tim Sweeney boldly claimed that Sony's SSD outperforms anything on PC right now. Sweeney believes that when the PC world sees this thing in action, they're going to go "oh wow, SSDs are going to need to catch up with this.”

However, an SSD isn't everything, and consumers have well-founded fears regarding the power of PlayStation 5. AestheticGamer's leak adds even more credence to these worries.

We also have to ask ourselves what "struggle" is referring to in the context of 4K gaming. This likely means running PlayStation 5 titles at 4K, 60fps, which makes sense considering games like Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are confirmed to be launching with "performance" and "fidelity" modes.

It's also clear that Sony has a lot on its hands with Ray Tracing. It's entirely possible that this machine will only be able to run games at 30fps when 4K, Ray Tracing and HDR are enabled. If AestheticGamer is correct in claiming that Xbox Series X will not have this same issue, Microsoft could potentially be launching the better console.