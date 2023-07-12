I track deals for a living and these are the 5 best Prime Day gaming laptops I recommend

Prime Day 2023 continues to offer the lowest prices of the summer on select gaming laptops. You still have to get yourself Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070 gaming laptop for under $1,000. That's $200 off and a a great price for this configuration. Not only is this the lowest price ever for this 2023 release, it's also one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals you can get.

If you're on a smaller budget and don't want to spend more than $700 for a gaming laptop, here's a sweet deal for you. Flex your Prime membership and snag the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 GPU for just $599 ($300 off). Again, this is the lowest price ever for this laptop according to our trusty CamelCamelCamel price tracker.

Prime Day 2023 day 2 is on til midnight. Before you catch your 40 winks, visit our Prime Day 2023 hub for the best deals available.

5 best Prime Day gaming laptops I recommend

MSI Thin GF63 RTX 4050: $999 $859 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MSI Thin GF63, the lowest price of entry into the RTX 40 Series universe just got cheaper. Beyond that RTX 4050 GPU, you will find a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Combine this with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate and plenty of I/O, and this is a great low cost system.

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070: $1,199 $999 @Amazon

Save $200 on the Acer Nitro 17 with free laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now on Amazon. Great for entry-level gamers, the Acer Nitro 17 packs a formidable AMD Ryzen 7 7840H 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 GPU delivers superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. Experience lag-free fluid gameplay on a massive 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 1TB of ample SSD storage for fast boots ups.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4050: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4050 GPU. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and 4.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 8Gb of dedicated memory and 1TB SSD.

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MSI Stealth. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16, one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get. We reviewd this configuration and It easily juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos without breaking a sweat. This machine pakcs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and 1TB SSD.