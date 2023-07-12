I track deals for a living and these are the 5 best Prime Day gaming laptops I recommend

By Hilda Scott
published

Here are the 5 best Prime Day gaming laptops I recommend — for every budget

best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
(Image credit: Lenovo, Laptop )

Prime Day 2023 continues to offer the lowest prices of  the summer on select gaming laptops. You still have to get yourself Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070 gaming laptop for under $1,000. That's $200 off and a a great price for this configuration. Not only is this the lowest price ever for this 2023 release, it's also one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals you can get.

If you're on a smaller budget and don't want to spend more than $700 for a gaming laptop, here's a sweet deal for you. Flex your Prime membership and snag the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 GPU for just $599 ($300 off). Again, this is the lowest price ever for this laptop according to our trusty CamelCamelCamel price tracker. 

Prime Day 2023 day 2 is on til midnight. Before you catch your 40 winks, visit our Prime Day 2023 hub for the best deals available. 

5 best Prime Day gaming laptops I recommend

MSI Thin GF63 RTX 4050: $999 $859 @ Amazon

MSI Thin GF63 RTX 4050: $999 $859 @ Amazon
Save $150 on the MSI Thin GF63, the lowest price of entry into the RTX 40 Series universe just got cheaper. Beyond that RTX 4050 GPU, you will find a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Combine this with a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate and plenty of I/O, and this is a great low cost system.

View Deal
Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070:  $1,199

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070: $1,199 $999 @Amazon
Save $200 on the Acer Nitro 17 with free laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now on Amazon. Great for entry-level gamers, the Acer Nitro 17 packs a formidable AMD Ryzen 7 7840H 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 GPU delivers superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. Experience lag-free fluid gameplay on a massive 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 1TB of ample SSD storage for fast boots ups.

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4050: $1,199

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4050: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon
Save $200 on the TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4050 GPU. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and 4.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 8Gb of dedicated memory and 1TB SSD.

View Deal
MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon
Save $150 on the MSI Stealth. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display,  Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. 

View Deal
RTX 4070:  $1,999

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16, one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can get. We reviewd this configuration and It easily juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos without breaking a sweat. This machine pakcs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and 1TB SSD. 

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 RTX 3050: $899

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 RTX 3050: $899 $599 @ Amazon
Bonus deal: Save $300 on the AMD-powered 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. If you don't want to wait, you can pick up this best-selling gaming notebook PC for its lowest price ever. It features a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics. Even better, it includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30). 

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 383 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023)...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5 Gaming...
Dell
$1,849.99
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
4
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop...
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 2TB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 Intel...
Walmart
$1,799.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
7
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 2TB)
Our Review
8
MSI Titan GT77HX 17.3" UHD...
Target
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-in...
GameStop
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
10
MSI Katana GF76 12UD 023 17.3...
Buydig.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  