I review gaming monitors for a living —how to save $110 on my favorite gaming monitor during Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 is coming to its end soon but the deals keep getting better and better, with a personal favorite gaming monitor now seeing a considerable discount. Typically $459, you can get the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34 monitor for $389 at NewEgg, but users are eligible for a $40 rebate if they write a review of the product on NewEgg and submit the rebate form to ASRock with proof of their review, meaning it drops down to $349.

This brings it to a total of $110 off, but this ASRock Phantom Gaming monitor isn't just some random thing I found online and decided to write a deal about. I tested it myself, reviewed it, and am still using it to play games on PC. It is my favorite gaming monitor right now thanks to its balance between quality and affordability.

ASRock Phantom PG34 Gaming Monitor: $459 $349 @ NewEgg

The ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34 is high quality mid-budget monitor perfect for those who need an ultra-wide 34-inch 3440 x 1440-pixel display with 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium compatibility without spending tons of money. Alongside this, its boasts a surprisingly compelling level of color depth and is well configured out of the box.

In our color tests the Phantom Gaming PG34 replicated 90.4% of the DCI-P3 color gamut in its standard settings, but lowering the brightness down to 60% brought this number up to 93.3%. Its SDR brightness hit as high as 327 nits, although the monitor looks especially washed out at higher brightness. If you do decide to purchase the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34, our recommended monitor settings are contrast at 50, brightness at 70 and color temperature at warm.

The ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34 isn't perfect, but you'd be hard-pressed to find much better at this price point. High-end gaming monitors can cost you over a thousand dollars, yet this is the perfect pick for those who don't want to spend lots of money. One of its most notable flaws is its panel can be a bit dim, making it perfect for those in darker spaces, but possibly causing issues for anyone playing in bright spaces.

