Hurry! The PlayStation Portal is back in stock at PlayStation Direct

After a short dry spell, the $199 PlayStation Portal is back in stock at PlayStation Direct. You’ll need to have a PlayStation account and fast fingers to snag one while you can.

Sony’s dedicated PS5 remote player has been in high demand following its Nov. 15 launch. Not too long after, it hit sold out status and PlayStation fans and holiday shoppers alike have been searching far and wide for restocks.

If you act fast, your search for the hard to get PlayStation Portal ends now. May the odds forever be in your favor.

PlayStation Portal remote player