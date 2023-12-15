Hurry! The PlayStation Portal is back in stock at PlayStation Direct
Snag the PlayStation Portal Remote Player before it's too late
After a short dry spell, the $199 PlayStation Portal is back in stock at PlayStation Direct. You’ll need to have a PlayStation account and fast fingers to snag one while you can.
Sony’s dedicated PS5 remote player has been in high demand following its Nov. 15 launch. Not too long after, it hit sold out status and PlayStation fans and holiday shoppers alike have been searching far and wide for restocks.
If you act fast, your search for the hard to get PlayStation Portal ends now. May the odds forever be in your favor.
PlayStation Portal remote player
Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player
$199 @ PlayStation Direct
Overview
Sony's PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets you play games on your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi. Or, pick up where you left off when you're on the go using your unlimited mobile hotspot.
Features: 8-inch LCD screen, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, supports 1080p resolution gaming at 60fps, PS5 console required
Product launched: November 2023
Price history: The newly released PlayStation Portal has not seen a direct discount yet. Reseller prices have hit up to
Check stock status: Amazon| Best Buy| GameStop | Target | Walmart| antonline | Macy's | Newegg
Reviews consensus: We didn't get a chance to test it, however, PlayStation Portal reviews across our sister sites are mixed. Overall, the PS5 remote player's large display, ergonomic design and haptic feedback are welcome features. One expert deducted points for latency issues and lack of storage for local gaming.
Laptop Mag: TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You own a PS5 console and want a dedicated remote player for handheld gaming.
Don't buy it if: You don't own a PS5 console or have no interest in handheld gaming.
