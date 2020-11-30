Hurry! The Acer Spin 5 is $200 off during this epic Amazon Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is upon us and it's time to take advantage of this lightning deal from Amazon on the Acer Spin 5 2-in-1. Thanks to this epic deal, the laptop is $200, bringing the price down to an affordable $899. The system offers snappy performance thanks to its 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

The thin-and-lightweight notebook is also a convertible which adds a measure of versatility which is ideal for mobile professionals. The Acer Spin 5 also comes with an Active Pen and a convenient variety of ports that sweeten this Cyber Monday laptop deal.

The Acer Spin 5 comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the Acer Active Pen for just $899 if you act fast as this deal won't last long.

The Acer Spin 5 is a monster wrapped in a thin lightweight body. Thanks to its Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor it blew away the competition in our recent review scoring 4,289 during the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test, the Spin 5 crushes the score of the average premium laptop (4,041).

The Acer Spin 5 offers up a solid amount of ports, on its left side, you’ll find a DC-in jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a microSD slot. On the right side, you find a USB 3.2 Type-A port, plus a headset jack, a Kensington lock slot, and a stylus garage.

The Spin 5 comes with a bright (425 nits), colorful 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504-pixel IPS display that you'll enjoy watching hours of video on thanks to its clear crisp image reproduction. The other wonderful feature is the Acer Active Pen that comes with the Acer Spin 5 is known for being its notoriously fast charging ability and smooth performance.

When you take into consideration its beastly performance, sleek styling, with the added functions of Acer's Active Pen you're getting a great Cyber Monday deal on the Acer Spin 5 at $899.99 which is a savings of $200 off retail.