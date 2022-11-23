HP Victus 15 with RTX 3050 is $300 off in Black Friday gaming laptop deal

Black Friday gaming laptops deals are already here! HP slashed a whopping $300 off the Victus 15 (opens in new tab), which comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 4GB of VRAM.

To put this amazing Black Friday deal into perspective, the HP Victus 15 typically retails for $1,300, so to get this for only $999 is an absolute steal! In addition to Nvidia 30-series graphics, the HP Victus 15 in this deal comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a FHD, 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Save a shocking $300 on the HP Victus gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz display, 4.7-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM.

The Victus 15 in this Black Friday gaming laptop deal is sleek, but powerful. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM, and a 144Hz, 1980 x 1080-pixel, 15.6-inch display.

We didn't review this particular configuration, but we did test an HP Victus 15 with an Intel Core i5 CPU recently. Even with a lower-tier processor, we were impressed by its thermal performance. In other words, despite being a relatively slim laptop, it did well on our heat tests. We also dug its sophisticated, all-black design that looks good in a gaming den or a work-focused office.

With such powerful specs underneath its hood, we're blown away by the sub-$700 on the 15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop. You will also enjoy the HP Omen gaming hub that is preinstalled in the laptop, which lets you easily manage and customize almost every aspect of this gaming rig.

If you're in the market for a cheap gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU, you cannot go wrong with the HP Victus. It is a solid choice, especially at its current price of $999.

