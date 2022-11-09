HP Spectre x360 16 with 12th Gen Intel Evo gets $500 price cut in big early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 is already slicing up prices on a bundle of the latest laptops, and if you're on the hunt for a big, powerful machine that can handle nearly everything you throw at it, you'll want to check out this killer 2-in-1 laptop deal.



Right now, the HP Spectre x360 16 is $500 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's down from a $2,000 price tag, meaning you'll get a sleek 16-inch laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) touchscreen for $1,499 — and it even comes with a stylus pen!



For a laptop boasting these specs, that's an incredible saving. This isn't the first big discount we've seen on a powerful laptop, as there's also this Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i9 with a $700 price cut. If you're looking for more bargain deals, check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog. As for this 2in-1 laptop offer, read on.

HP Spectre x360 16: $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Now $500 off, this HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 laptop is now of incredible value. Boasting a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an

Intel Arc A370M GPU, this 16-inch power machine will handle all manner of tasks without breaking a sweat. Oh, and its UHD+ (3840 x 2400) touchscreen will work great with the included stylus.

We're big fans of HP's Spectre x360 lineup, as they're among some of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The HP Spectre x360 16 in this deal is no different, especially considering the specs it boasts under the hood. Based on the praised Intel Evo platform, you can expect pro-level performance thanks to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, supported by a speedy 16GB of RAM, along with a sizeable 1TB SSD for storage.



In our HP Spectre x360 16 review, we were stunned by its 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) OLED display, stylish form factor, and ample battery life. That model came with an 11th Gen Intel chip, but the HP Spectre x360 16 in this deal boasts Intel's latest, powerful processor, meaning it can handle demanding tasks and plenty of multitasking without breaking a sweat.



The Spectre's OLED touchscreen is great for multimedia creation, and creators can even use the included stylus pen for all manner of artwork and designing. This is a 2-in-1 laptop made for power users, but don't expect to play the latest PC games with its Intel Arc A370M GPU.



Now at $1,499, this laptop is definitely worth checking out. However, if you're after something even cheaper, check out these brilliant early Black Friday deals.