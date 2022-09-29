How to get Amazon Music Unlimited free for 4 months

Amazon Music Unlimited is a premium music subscription service with 90 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. Ahead of its first ever Prime Early Access Event in October, Amazon is giving away free access to its music library.

New subscribers can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (opens in new tab). Normally, this service costs $9.99 for non-Prime members, so that's $40 in savings. This is one of the best deals you can get ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, new subscribers get 4 months of Amazon Music for free (valued at $36). With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad free music and list offline with unlimited skips. Plus follow your favorite podcasts and enjoy spatail audio and HD quality play back at no extra cost. This deal ends Oct. 2.

Amazon Music Unlimited lets you stream your favorite songs ad-free, anytime, anywhere. Listen to music on all your devices with the Amazon Music app or on your laptop via music.amazon.com (opens in new tab). You may also stream from Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon'sAll-new Fire HD 8 (opens in new tab) and Fire HD 8 Plus (opens in new tab) tablets.

So how is Amazon Music different from Amazon Music Unlimited?

Free for Prime members, Amazon Music has over 2 million curated songs which you can listen to offline with unlimited skips. Amazon Music Unlimited offers 90 million songs in HD quality and a growing list of spatial audio tracks. Prime members can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 monthly subscription or $89 annually.

This Amazon Music Unlimited free offer ends October 2.

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through October 12. Bookmark our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub for the best deals on mobile tech.