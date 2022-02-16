How is this beasty RTX 3070 gaming laptop still so cheap? — Daily Deals

Let's talk about gaming — it can be an expensive habit, but with this slew of deals, we're going to save you a tonne of money.

Right now, the Acer Nitro 5 with a beasty RTX 3070 GPU is down to the same price as you'd expect to pay for an RTX 3060 laptop! Thanks to a £155 price cut, you can snag one for just £1,099.

We've only seen one this cheap once before, and that one didn't have a 1TB SSD, so hopefully you can see just how big of a deal this is! Plus, you can pick up two months of Game Pass PC for just 8 quid, save big on Horizon Forbidden West and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

Xbox Game Pass for PC (2 months): was £15 now £7 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get two months of it for half price This service boasts a catalog of over 100 games on PC.

Resident Evil Village (PS5 + Xbox): was £31 now £27 @ Amazon

It may be a small discount, but the £4 cut drops the latest entry in the Resident Evil series to its lowest price. It's a cracking single-player story that takes a lot of action cues from RE4, while maintaining the scariness RE7.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was £949 now £749 @ CostCo

Now £200 off at CostCo the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU, 8GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 512GB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

