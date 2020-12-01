Holy smokes! This laptop stand is only $23 in this epic Cyber Monday deal

This Cyber Monday laptop stand deal will knock your socks off! If you're looking for a sturdy laptop stand to make sure your laptop angled into an ergonomic position, then you should try out the Soundance laptop stand.

The Soundance laptop stand, made of solid aluminum, is only $23.99. This handy piece of hardware will accommodate a wide range of laptops. It's 40% off its original price. What a deal!

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand: was $39.99 now $23.99 The aluminum Soundance Laptop Stand is sized to fit laptops from 10-15.6 inches in width, raising them 6-inches and keeping them there with considerably reduced wobbling, making it quite sturdy and ergonomic. You save $16, for a total saving of 40%.View Deal

It's Cyber Monday, and that means prices are lower and savings are higher. All the best computer and computer hardware manufacturers are doing their best to keep up with demand. At $23.99 Soundance's Aluminum Laptop Stand stands a cut above the rest in both quality and affordability.

Made from thickened aluminum, this laptop stand is raised to a 6-inch slope to meet at eye-level with its user. Its ergonomic design ensures the ideal angle between owner and laptop for streamlined use. Compared to its competitors, this is considerable quality when you notice that It is 40% down from its original $39.99 price point!

Moreover, its ventilated design (downward slope, openings in the frame) allows the heat to escape the laptop so it doesn't overheat. This cooling effect and convenient design are fantastic, but the Soundance Laptop Stand is nothing if not a triple threat. It also boasts portability, and is able to be split into three parts for easy on-the-go use. Don't let this chance go, Cyber Monday only comes around once a year!

