Hogwarts Legacy State of Play presentation is coming this Thursday

Sony is hosting a State of Play this Thursday specifically focusing on Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action RPG based on the Harry Potter franchise. The game is in development at Avalanche Software, the studio previously known for its Disney Infinity games.

PlayStation's announcement promises an "extended first look at gameplay," with the event set to start on Thursday at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT. The show is going to run for about 20 minutes, and although we don't have specifics, we're hoping to see a release date revealed at show. You can catch the show on Twitch and YouTube.

How to watch Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

Hogwarts Legacy's State of Play is airing this Thursday at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT and will be available on Twitch and YouTube. Sony is no stranger to airing State of Play presentations surrounding one specific game, as they did it with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: https://t.co/TwujdB2cBr pic.twitter.com/bFZMWjdZ2tMarch 14, 2022 See more

There was also a State of Play on Wednesday last week, making this the second in a row. Perhaps Sony has even more events planned throughout March, so stay tuned for more updates. We're hoping this Hogwarts Legacy State of Play gives us a thorough rundown on what to expect from the game, especially since many of us are still uncertain on what to expect.