Sony announces PlayStation State of Play for this Wednesday

Sony announced a PlayStation State of Play scheduled for Wednesday, March 9. It'll begin at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT and is set to run for around 20 minutes. We weren't given many hints on what content will be included, but we can expect a "special focus" on games from PlayStation's Japanese publishers throughout both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

This could mean Square Enix is involved, especially since the publisher has Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launching this month. Ghostwire: Tokyo is also launching this month, and although it's published by Bethesda, it is a Japanese-developed game. Since Microsoft owns Bethesda, we're probably not going to see it there, but it could still happen due to the temporary exclusivity deal between Sony and Bethesda.

Where to watch PlayStation's State of Play

PlayStation's State of Play will be streaming on YouTube and Twitch at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT on Wednesday, March 9. With a set runtime of 20 minutes, don't expect something too extravagant, but we could get updates on highly anticipated titles like Final Fantasy XVI.

We could also get an update on Capcom's Pragmata, although the minimal nature of this event might indicate it'll be short, sweet and packed with smaller titles. We might even see Star Ocean: The Divine Force, as it was also revealed at a smaller State of Play last October.

However, Sony has confirmed that the State of Play will feature no updates on PSVR 2 hardware or games. While this may be disappointing to some fans, it could indicate that the company is saving these updates for an event exclusively focused on PSVR 2.