Hello?? $350 off Lenovo's RTX 3050 IdeaPad Gaming 3 in pre-Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are already starting, and we're tracking down the hottest deals on today's gaming tech. If you're in the market for an everyday gaming laptop with an RTX 30 series GPU, but you have a bit of a budget, check out Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3.

Right now, Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 Lenovo Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 GPU for $549 (opens in new tab). Normally this setup retails for $899, so that's a hefty $350 in savings. That's 39%! This is the lowest price ever for this laptop according to the reliable CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) price tracker. This is for sure one of the best pre-Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this week.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics like a breeze. Plus, it includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30) so you can really get your gaming on.

While we didn't test this model, we were able to do some digging to get the down-low on it. Even though it's one of the top-selling laptops on Amazon right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating from Amazon customers. Aside from gaming, satisfied owners say it's suitable for video and photo editing as well as streaming. According to feedback, it can run demanding editing programs like Photoshop and Blender.

What's more, Lenovo's signature gaming keyboard offers top tier media control and number pad features which makes the IdeaPad Gaming 3 a great hybrid PC if you want a machine versatile for productivity and gaming.

