Google Pixel Buds fall to their lowest ever price at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Buds are now not that much more expensive than the Pixel Buds A-Series, as the list price gets a deep $50 cut — dropping them to their lowest ever cost at Best Buy .

We expected a discount, as the lower-tier A-Series came to the market, but we never predicted it would be this big!

Google Pixel Buds deal

Google Pixel Buds: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

Google’s true wireless earbuds sport powerful 12mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, a nice, long five-hour battery life (with an additional 24 from the case), and all the smart software integrations you’d expect from Google like live translation — all in a sleek, stylish design.View Deal

As you can read in our Google Pixel Buds review , there’s a lot to love that makes them a great addition to any Android (or iOS) users’ life.

This starts with the stylish and durable design that has a really comfortable fit in the ear, and continues through to the rich, precise sound quality, delivered by the drivers.

Alongside this, the case is premium and portable, weighing in at 1.9 ounces with dimensions of 2.5 x 1.9 x 1 inches. Call quality is great with the dual beamforming mics, and the language translation feature is truly seamless.

Put simply, if you want a new pair of earbuds that have great tech but don’t break the bank, this is a good way to go.