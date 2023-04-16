Google Pixel 7a: Everything we know so far

The Google Pixel 7a is still unannounced, but Google’s A-series has been around since the Pixel 3, meaning we’re certain it’s coming soon. It is set to offer a more affordable alternative to Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro akin to generations before.

To say we sang its praises in the official Google Pixel 7 review would be an understatement. Our very own Jason England claimed that “you’re not going to find a better phone” at its price, so we cannot wait to see what the Pixel 7a offers. We’re anticipating a still phenomenal mobile device at a lower cost, but some rumors are making us pay extra close attention.

Here’s everything we know about the Google Pixel 7a thus far, including details and rumors on its release date, price, specs, and design.

The Google Pixel 7a has yet to be officially announced and does not have a release date. But by analyzing the release dates of previous generations, we can come up with decent guesses. The launch dates for the base Pixel models were October 9 (Pixel 3), October 24 (Pixel 4), October 15 (Pixel 5) and October 28 (PIxel 6). The A-series models launched May 7 (3a), August 3 (4a), August 26 (5a), and July 21 (6a).

The Pixel 7 launched on October 13, which means we’re anticipating the Pixel 7a to get a summer-bound launch landing anywhere between May and August. Beyond speculation, reporters at WinFuture claim to have acquired leaked information suggesting The Pixel 7a is launching in June. Regardless of its actual launch date, we’d be surprised if it doesn’t debut at Google I/O next month.

Google Pixel 7a price

We don’t have official information on the Pixel 7a’s price, but we can make a decent guess based on previous models. The Pixel 3a ($399), Pixel 4a ($349), Pixel 5a ($449), Pixel 6a ($449) all maintain a pretty consistent price point with a $349 to $449 range, with the latest two models sticking to a consistent $449.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Analyzing the base models is also important, as the Pixel 3 ($799) and Pixel 4 ($799) shared the same launch price, while the Pixel 5 ($699) is seemingly a lonesome exception. The latest two models, Pixel 6 ($599) and Pixel 7 ($599), also share the same cost, so that suggests the 7a will launch at $449. Android Authority claims its sources confirm the price point of $449.

Our only hesitation there is that the Pixel 7 has been available for $449 to $499 for most of this year, while the Pixel 6a has dipped as low as $299. It seems a price drop to $399 or $349 would make sense for the 7a, but perhaps Google likes showing those discounted prices.

Google Pixel 7a design

We don’t anticipate the Pixel 7a will revolutionize the design of Google’s affordable alternative, but a few interesting rumors are brewing. One from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, as reported by Android Police , suggests the Pixel 7a will feature a body built with ceramic materials instead of the typical aluminum frame and plastic back. Google already confirmed the Pixel Tablet is built with nano-ceramic, so it wouldn’t be too shocking to see this material placed in Pixel phones.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/@OnLeaks)

Images of early development models of the Pixel 7a leaked online last month, showcasing a pretty familiar design with a mono-color base, a slightly darkened capital G at the center, and a protruding camera bar at the top. At the very least, Zing News shows in early hands-on images that the Pixel 7a will also upgrade from glass to aluminum in its camera bar, as did the PIxel 7.

The similarity in designs isn’t surprising, but at the very least another report from MySmartPrice reveals a brand new color coming to the Pixel series—an invigorating sky blue that will certainly help some get over their exhaustion of basic phone colors. Speaking of basic phone colors, the Pixel 7a is also expected to launch in black and white .

Google Pixel 7a specs

Several reports on rumored features coming to Pixel 7a are out there, like how it will support wireless charging for the first time in the series according to Kuba Wojciechowski . This same set of Tweets suggests it will also use Qualcomm WiFi. Another prototype leak reveals the inclusion of a 90Hz display and an upgrade to 8GB of RAM, while the 6a was stuck with 6GB.

Now, Google has confirmed the usage of IMX712 sensors as well as the support for wireless charging (WLC) (1) pic.twitter.com/IgyHLkDudaOctober 16, 2022 See more

Pixel 7 launched with a Google Tensor G2 processor and 50 megapixel camera, so we anticipate that the Pixel 7a will do the same, which has also been reported by Digital Chat Station .

Bottom line

We’re anticipating the Pixel 7a will launch without any big surprises. However, if reports are true, the addition of an aluminum camera bar, 90Hz display, 8GB RAM upgrade, Google Tensor G2 processor, 50MP camera, and a glorious sky blue color option are absolutely welcome, especially if the price remains consistent with the previous generation.

Certain rumors are causing us to raise our eyebrows with curiosity, like the possibility of a nano-ceramic body rather than one made of plastic. Considering what we’ve seen of early design builds, we’re reserving our excitement on that one, though. Regardless, the Pixel 7a will most likely be announced at Google I/O next month and launch a month or two later, and Laptop Mag will cover the news as it drops.