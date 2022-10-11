Get your game on: Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop on sale for $1,560

Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop is getting a price drop this week, and if you've been on the lookout for a pixel-pushing powerhouse priced under $2K, this rock-solid rig is unlikely to disappoint.

Right now, you can pick up the Nvidia RTX 3070-charged Alienware M15 R6 for just $1,560 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally priced at $1,949, that's nearly $400 in savings to keep in your pocket (or spend on the latest Steam titles), and one of the best gaming deals we've seen this month. It's also one of today's top Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R6: $1,950 $1,560 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $390 on the beautiful-but-beastly Alienware M15 G6 — which is priced to move. This 15.6-inch gaming laptop features a slick 1920 x 1080 display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics and 1TB SSD. For silky-smooth streaming and hi-res gaming, you can't do much better than this bad boy.

The Alienware m15 R6 is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find at this price. The laptop in this deal comes fully loaded with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a whopping 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics. Add it all up, and these specs pack a powerful punch.

Connectivity-wise, the m15 has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports on the right and a Gigabit Ethernet port and headset jack on the left. The remaining ports, including another USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port and the power jack are embedded in the rear vent.

In our most recent Alienware m15 R4 review, we were floored by our configuration's awesome performance and graphics, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM. This beast managed 70 frames per second in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Ultra, 1080p settings, and 35 fps on 4K, Ultra settings. En garde!

The Alienware m15 is one of the first gaming laptops we've tested with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The new 30-series chip uses Nvidia’s 2nd-generation RTX Ampere architecture, which is the company’s first 8nm chip. Despite the smaller size, Nvidia still managed to fit even more transistors on the chipset, and its 8GB of video memory promise faster performance — and twice the efficiency.

On our Far Cry New Dawn benchmark (Ultra, 1080p), the Alienware m15 managed 91 fps, which surpasses the 86-fps premium gaming laptop average. It did get past the Strix Scar G15 (90 fps), but fell short against the Aorus 15G (93 fps). At 4K, the Alienware m15 climbed up to a respectable 56 fps.

On the Geekbench 5.2 overall performance test, the Alienware m15 scored 7,636, whipping past the premium gaming laptop average (7,378). However, it couldn’t match up against the the Aorus 15G’s Core i7-10870H (8,009) or the Strix Scar G15’s Core i9-10980HK CPU (8,163).