Get this RTX 3060 gaming laptop for less than $1,000: Daily Deals

It's a good day for portable gamers!

Right now, you can pick up a powerful gaming laptop with RTX 3060 GPU for under $1,000. The Gigabyte G5 was already an affordable portable powerhouse at its standard list price, but now with $200 off, it's the best deal going.

That's not all, though! With $500 off the Gigabyte Aorus 15P with RTX 3080, a huge Madden 22 saving and over half off the B&O Beoplay E8, there are plenty of tempting savings!

Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg

The Gigabyte G5 KC is one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now. For under a thousand bucks, you can get a gaming rig packed with an 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz display, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

Apple iPad Air 4: was $74 now $649 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 256GB model iPad Air 4th generation is back at its holiday deal pricing. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P with RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Newegg

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P is $500 off at Newegg via rebate — its lowest price yet. It packs a 15.6-inch (1950 x 1080) 240Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 6-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Doing all the heavy lifting for graphics is an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Madden NFL 22 (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was $59.99 now $29.99 @ Best Buy

EA have continued its yearly onslaught of Madden improvements with AI improvements across the board, tweaked Skill Stick control and new user-friendly pass rush mechanics. All this leads to the best football experience you can get, from covering the quarterback to running trick plays and getting to the end zone (I’m a British writer and have been told that’s stuff American Football fans say)!

Bang &amp; Olufsen Beoplay E8: was $299 now $130 @ Amazon

B&O's seriously impressive Beoplay E8 earbuds are just as good today as they were when they released, which is what makes this massive $170 discount even better. The 5.7 dynamic drivers provide that B&O personality you know and love with a rich warmth.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $36 @ Walmart

One of the best Switch games you can buy right now, grab the original Breath of the Wild before its hotly anticipated sequel arrives!

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 