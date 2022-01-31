Get this Gigabyte RTX 3070 gaming laptop for its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

Today's a good day for deals. Right now, you can pick up a beasty RTX 3070 gaming laptop from Gigabyte with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $1,299 — it's lowest ever price after a massive $300 discount.

Not only that, but you can get $10 off AirPods 3, get Zelda Breath of the Wild for its lowest price, a $100 saving on the M1-armed iPad Pro and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Gigabyte Aorus 15P gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Newegg

Now $300 off, the Gigabyte Aorus 15P is at a stellar price. This powerful rig packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD Display with a blazing 240HZ refresh rate.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon

Now $31 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation. This is one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals out there. Walmart has them for the same price.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 1TB, M1 chip): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The big improvement in Apple's M1 iPad Pro is of course the inclusion of its beasty M1 chip, which comes armed with a next-gen neural engine and more cores than you’d care to count for some insanely good performance.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $36 @ Walmart

One of the best Switch games you can buy right now, grab the original Breath of the Wild before its hotly anticipated sequel arrives!

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $784 @ Amazon

This exceptional deal takes $300 off the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro — its biggest discount yet! The stylish and portable Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen AirPods are sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.