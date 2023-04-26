Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for just $49 when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4

One standout offer from Samsung Mother's Day sale is a deal that keeps on giving. If you're not sure what to get mom, here's a Mother's Day gift idea worth considering. Samsung currently offers the Galaxy Watch 5 for just $49.99 when you bundle it with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) starting from $1,799. Plus, save up to $800 when you trade in an eligible device.

Usually, this Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 bundle would set you back $2,079. Thanks to this amazing deal, you could potentially save up to $981. Even if you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still save $130 on the Galaxy Watch 5.

This is one of the best phone deals out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 w/ Watch 5 Bundle: $2,079 $1,098 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

This Mother's Day deal from Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 5 for just $49 (valued at $279) when you bundle it with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (valued at $1,799). Plus save up to $800 when you trade in an eligible device. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with 512GB of storage for storing apps and important files.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking. Now at its lowest price yet, it's one of the best smartwatches you can get for yourself or someone special.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an all-in-one phone and tablet. As spotted in Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix, it's the best smartphone for multitaskers and jet setters who want to get things done on the go. Open the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop. The impressive Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and works well with Microsoft Office Suite.

We didn't review it, but we got a chance to go hands-on, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, praising its comfortable to hold form factor and sturdy redesigned hinge. We gave the previous-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 our Editor's Choice Award for its unique, practical design, stunning display and triple camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4's specs sheet list a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering Samsung's new foldable is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. For creating content it packs a 50MP main camera with 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. The phone's 4MP UDC, 10MP front camera array captures the perfect selfies and streams video calls.

With a potential savings of up to $981, this Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Watch 5 bundle deal is one not to be missed.

Samsung's Mother's Day sale ends May 14.