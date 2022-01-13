Get the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 for its lowest ever price: Daily deals

Trending

A huge deal for gamers!

We know a thing or two about good gaming laptop deals, but even we didn't expect to see a huge $800 saving on the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 graphics.

Today's best deals are great news for gamers including the above discount, $200 off the Gigabyte A5 X1, an awesome Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart discount, $60 off AirPods Pro and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

View Deal
Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2,599 now $1,799 @ Microsoft

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2,599 now $1,799 @ Microsoft
The Razer Blade 15 packs a whole lot of power and shaves nearly a grand off the price in this limited-time offer. This configuration offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
Gigabyte A5 X1 with RTX 3070: was $1,799 now $1,599 with rebate @ Newegg

Gigabyte A5 X1 with RTX 3070: was $1,799 now $1,599 with rebate @ Newegg
The Gigabyte G5 is one of the best gaming laptop deals around. For just $1,599, you can get a gaming rig packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, a 15.6-inch, 144Hz display, and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing $60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. It features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

View Deal
PS5:  was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The latest instalment of the Ratchet & Clank series sees our intrepid duo, taking on an old nemesis as the wily Lombax continues his search for his people. Along the way, he meets new friends, explores a multiverse with wild new foes and of course dispatches enemies with a wide variety of wacky weapons. You can get the same deal over at Best Buy

View Deal
Lost Judgement (PS5/PS4): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Lost Judgement (PS5/PS4): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
To call this "CSI: Yakuza" doesn't do this amazing detective thriller justice, which does have the nice depth of an immersive story you discover through evidence and Ace Attorney-esque trials, but comes with the combat you know and love from Sega's saga.

