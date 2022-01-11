Get $576 off this Dell XPS 15 bundle with Blue Yeti Nano Mic, and more: Daily deals

Today's a good day for savings, as you can pick up the creator-focussed Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050Ti and a free Blue Yeti Nano Microphone for $576 off!

Other top tech and gaming deals in the US include Guardians of the Galaxy for just $30, a sizeable saving on the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Dell XPS 15 w/ Blue Yeti Nano Bundle: was $2,538 now $1,961 @ Dell

Save $576 on the Dell XPS 15 laptop with Blue Yeti Nano microphone bundle. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory, and a 1TB SSD. The Blue Yeti Nano delivers professional-level quality voice recording and streaming.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $60 now $30 @ Amazon

Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy is $30 off on PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles. Almost like an apology note for the always-on mess of The Avengers, this single player experience packs an incredible story, great gameplay and gorgeous visuals.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

One of the best gaming deals today takes $42 off Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PlayStation and Xbox. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

Death Stranding is a one-of-a-kind experience, made better with 4K visuals at a smooth 60FPS on PS5 and a huge wealth of content. Discover Kojima's bizarrely infectious delivery sim and gripping story for less.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.