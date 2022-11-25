Get $500 off the MSI Pulse GL66 with RTX 3070 in this amazing Black Friday deal

Black Friday is finally here! Sale's are rolling in non-stop and we're tracking down the best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops outfitted with Nvidia's RTX 30 series GPUs.

Such as the MSI Pulse GL66 at Amazon for just $1,099 (opens in new tab). That's $500 off it's original price! For a laptop equipped with an RTX 3070, and a 512GB SSD this is undoubtedly an unbeatable price.

MSI Pulse GL66 deal

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop in this Black Friday sale. This gaming rig is outfitted with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Doing the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

MSI is well known for its quality gaming notebooks, and the Pulse GL66 is one of its most powerful members. The laptop configuration in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. It also packs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory for all your graphics heavy gaming needs.

While we didn't test this model, in our MSI GS66 Stealth review, which is a sibling model to the GL66, we praised its sleek, attractive design and impressive battery life which lasted 6+ hours during testing. We gave the MSI GS66 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance, and we're expecting similar results from the GL66.

Overall, the MSI Pulse GL66 is worth considering if you want an RTX 30 series gaming laptop. Especially at $500 off!!

