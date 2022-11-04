Get an Apple Watch on your wrist for only $199 in this early Black Friday deal

The first-generation Apple Watch SE, packed with GPS and cellular support, is now $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab). This is the best deal we've seen for the sleek wearable.

The 40mm Apple Watch SE in this deal is typically $309, so that means you're saying $110 in this early Black Friday discount. Speaking of Black Friday, don't forget to check out our Black Friday Live Blog, which lets you in on pre-Black Friday deals and gives you a pretty awesome preview of what's to come during the post-Thanksgiving discount bonanza.

Save $110 on the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS and LTE support. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the brand's best-selling wearables.— and it's at its lowest price ever an Walmart ($199) (opens in new tab). It's perfect for those who don't want to spend a fortune on the Apple Watch Series 8, but still want to flex a sleek Apple wearable on their wrists. This particular model comes with GPS and cellular support. You'll also get emergency calling, fall detection and noise monitoring. Rounding out the Apple Watch SE's specs are 50-meter water resistance, a built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter.

Although we didn't test this model, Apple Watch SE reviews on Amazon average 4.7 out of 5-stars. Happy customers lauded the wearable for its fitness and workout tracking as well as its vast library of apps. As a cherry on top, the Apple Watch SE's performance monitoring makes it a great smartwatch for runners.

It's also an excellent companion and accessory for anyone who has an Apple device like a MacBook and/or iPhone. The Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most Apple users, so if you're looking for a wearable to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the Apple Watch SE is a great buy.

Unfortunately, the deal likely won't last too long, so get it before it expires!