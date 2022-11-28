Gasp! This Dell Curved Gaming Monitor is only $199 for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are blasting off today, and with that, we spotted an incredible curved gaming monitor deal that will blow your mind.

Dell is offering its 32-inch curved gaming monitor, packed with a 165Hz refresh rate, for ONLY $199 on Amazon. (opens in new tab) Wow!

Imagine needing to only shell out two Benjamins for a stunning curved monitor! Thank the heavens Dell knocked 33% off this monitor's original price. Woot.

(opens in new tab) Dell 32-inch curved monitor: $300, $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on this 32-inch curved monitor from Dell. It boasts a 1920 x 1080-pixel display, a 165Hz refresh rate, a rapid 1ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time), AMD Freesync, and more. It also features height and tilt adjustment, adding to this curved montior's flexibility. To protect your eyes, it comes with a blue-light filter, too.

Dell really outdid itself this Cyber Monday. It is generously offering its S3222HG 32-inch curved gaming monitor for only $199 on Amazon!

The display covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, offering high contrast and deepler blacks. And thanks to AMD Freesync Premium, gamers can enjoy seamless gameplay that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for the best gaming performance. And yes, this gaming monitor has height and tilt adjustability as well as VESA quick-release compatibility.