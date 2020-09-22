Forget the Jabra Elite 85t, Elite 75t earbuds are on sale $149

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds are getting active noise cancelling (ANC) via an over-the-air update. So if you don't want to splurge on Jabra's Elite 85t ANC buds, you can snag a sweet discount on its predecessor.

Currently, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds on sale for $149.99. Normally they retail for $179.99, so that's a $30 markdown. It's an all-time low price for these earbuds and one of the best headphone deals you can get right now. Best Buy offers this same deal.

The Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds are among the audio industry's best wireless earbuds.

They offer superior sound, up to 7.5 hours of battery, 4-microphone call technology. and water-sweat and dust resistance. With ANC on board, the Elite 75t earbuds will let you block out surrounding noise so you can focus on the sounds you want to hear.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Jabra Elite 75t and loved their long battery life and versatile, customizable soundstage. They also loved their slim, attractive design and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

In terms of design, the Elite 75t earbuds are 20% smaller than the previous-gen Elite 65t. At 0.19 ounces, the Elite 75ts weighs the same as the AirPods Pro. However, the 1.2 ounce Jabra charging case is lighter than Apple’s (1.61 ounces).

Jabra's dedicated app, available as a free download for Android and iOS devices lets you personalize your audio playback. The app's custom equalizer features six music presets (Default, Bass Boost, Energize, Speech, Smooth, and Treble Boost). Hip-hop and hard rock music lovers who want more kicking bass will surely appreciate the app's Treble Boost toggle.

At $30 off and now with ANC, Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great value.