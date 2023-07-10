Forget the Apple Watch! Fitbit Sense 2 has better battery life — and it's on sale for Prime Day 2023

The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to one of the most highly sought after deals for Prime Day 2023, but what if I told you that you should consider an alternative? The Series 8 is $329 on Amazon — and that's its discounted price. The Fitbit Sense 2 is $100 cheaper.

Snatch the Fitbit Sense 2 for just $229 on Amazon, which is nearly 25% off its original listing price of $300. Packed with all-day stress detection with cEDA, an ECG app for atrial fibrillation analysis, irregular heart rhythm notifications, spO2, and more, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent Apple Watch alternative for both fitness and health-focused fanatics alike.

Now $70 off, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an advanced health and fitness smartwatch. It's packed with a built in GPS that accurately tracks your outdoor fitness activities, including running, hiking or biking. It automatically records your exercises and monitors your stats in real-time. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 50 meters, so the FitBit Sense 2 is ideal for swimmers.

Check out our 3 smartwatches that are a better value than the Apple Watch Series 8 piece. The best alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8, in my opinion, is the Garmin Venu 2S, but it's not on sale for Prime Day.

The next best alternative is definitely the Fitbit Sense 2, which dropped to $229 for Prime Day. Why? The Apple Watch Series 8 is known for not having the best battery life, only delivering a runtime of about a day and a half. The FitBit Sense 2 can last up to six days on a single charge, which means you don't have to worry about charging your smartwatch every night. Even if you forget to juice it up, the Fitbit Sense 2 should still have enough power to be your companion for the day.

Similar to the Apple Watch Series 8, the Fitbit Sense 2 has the following features:

-on-board GPS (great for tracking your outdoor adventures)

-an accelerometer to track your steps

-an oxygen saturation (SpO2) reader

-an FDA-approved ECG sensor for checking atrial fibrillation

-a heart-rate sensor

-sleep tracking.

Like the Apple Watch Series 8, the Fitbit Sense 2 has skin temperature sensors, but they're used differently. Apple's model uses it to keep an eye on the wearer's ovulation and menstrual cycles. The Fitbit Sense 2, on the other hand, uses it to track electrodermal activity.



