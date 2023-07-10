Forget the Apple Watch! Fitbit Sense 2 has better battery life — and it's on sale for Prime Day 2023

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

The Apple Watch is cool and all, but consider a Fitbit instead

FitBit Sense 2 Prime Day
(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to one of the most highly sought after deals for Prime Day 2023, but what if I told you that you should consider an alternative? The Series 8 is $329 on Amazon — and that's its discounted price. The Fitbit Sense 2 is $100 cheaper.

Snatch the Fitbit Sense 2 for just $229 on Amazon, which is nearly 25% off its original listing price of $300. Packed with all-day stress detection with cEDA, an ECG app for atrial fibrillation analysis, irregular heart rhythm notifications, spO2, and more, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent Apple Watch alternative for both fitness and health-focused fanatics alike.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $300

Fitbit Sense 2: was $300, now $229 @ Amazon
Now $70 off, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an advanced health and fitness smartwatch. It's packed with a built in GPS that accurately tracks your outdoor fitness activities, including running, hiking or biking. It automatically records your exercises and monitors your stats in real-time. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 50 meters, so the FitBit Sense 2 is ideal for swimmers.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon
Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. 

View Deal

Check out our 3 smartwatches that are a better value than the Apple Watch Series 8 piece. The best alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8, in my opinion, is the Garmin Venu 2S, but it's not on sale for Prime Day.

The next best alternative is definitely the Fitbit Sense 2, which dropped to $229 for Prime Day. Why? The Apple Watch Series 8 is known for not having the best battery life, only delivering a runtime of about a day and a half. The FitBit Sense 2 can last up to six days on a single charge, which means you don't have to worry about charging your smartwatch every night. Even if you forget to juice it up, the Fitbit Sense 2 should still have enough power to be your companion for the day.

Similar to the Apple Watch Series 8, the Fitbit Sense 2 has the following features:

-on-board GPS (great for tracking your outdoor adventures)

-an accelerometer to track your steps

-an oxygen saturation (SpO2) reader

-an FDA-approved ECG sensor for checking atrial fibrillation

-a heart-rate sensor

-sleep tracking.

Like the Apple Watch Series 8, the Fitbit Sense 2 has skin temperature sensors, but they're used differently. Apple's model uses it to keep an eye on the wearer's ovulation and menstrual cycles. The Fitbit Sense 2, on the other hand, uses it to track electrodermal activity.

Looking for more Prime Day Apple Watch deals? We've got you covered. 

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!