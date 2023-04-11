Forget Beats Studio 3 — these noise cancelling headphones just crashed to $79

Forget the Beats Studio 3, 1More SonoFlow noise cancelling headphones offer flagship features for less. Right now, you can get 1More SonoFlow Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $79 (opens in new tab) via Amazon's on page coupon. Typically, they cost $99, so that's $20 in savings and an all-time low price for these over-ear headphones. This is one of the best headphone deals in town.

They're also $120 cheaper than the Beats Studio 3, now $199 ($150 off) at Amazon.

Save $20 on 1More Sonoflow noise cancelling headphones. They feature remarkable hi-res wireless audio, 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, and up to 70 hours of battery life. Their foldable design and compact carrying case allows for easy portability. Nab these headphones now for their best price yet!

1More's SonoFlow are the company’s first-ever noise cancelling headphones. They feature 40mm DLC (diamond-like-carbon) drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res Audio, LDAC codec support, multipoint connectivity, and up to 70 hours of playtime.

In our 1More SonoFlow review, we praise their category-leading battery life, sleek design, sound quality and customizable settings. We gave the 1More SonoFlow active noise-cancelling headphones an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world testing, the 1More SonoFlow's sound was boom-filled and engaging. Our reviewer also found them comfortable to wear for long stretches. At 8.8 ounces, this is one of the lighter noise-cancellers out there.

Design-wise, the 1More SonoFlow is in line with the brand's aesthetic — minimalist, sleek and decent quality. They have a matte finish dark grey color scheme, debossed headband logo and microphone openings on the earcups.

Control buttons are spread out on the right earcup. The power button lets you play/pause, answer/end calls or summon your digital assistant. Meanwhile, the NC button toggles listening while volume buttons may also rewind or forward a track.

If you want flagship headphone specs without the designer price tag, look no further than the 1More SonoFlow.