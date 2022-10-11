Forget AirPods! JBL wireless earbuds drop to $50 in October Prime Day deal

JBL wireless earbuds deliver impressive performance for the price, which makes them excellent AirPods alternatives. For October Prime Day 2022, Amazon is slashing prices of select JBL headphones (opens in new tab).

Typically, the JBL Tune 225TWS Earbuds retail for $100, but for October Prime Day 2022, they're only $49.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That means you're saving $50 on these sweet-sounding earbuds. This is one of today's best Prime Day headphone deals.

Now just $50 off, the bass heavy JBL Tune 225 true wireless earbuds is offering one of its cheapest price tags of the year. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, JBL now brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds.

JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless earbuds are arguably on par with its rivals. These sweet-sounding buds feature the JBL pure bass sound and provide up to five hours of battery life. Thanks to the included charging case, you get another 20 hours. In total, that's a 25-hour runtime. After simply charging for 10 minutes, you'll get a 1-hour boost.

Good things come in small packages. The JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds may be small, but they pack serious audio power. These earbuds benefit from JBL's Pure Bass Sound. According to JBL, it has engineered the "most impressive sound" found in large venues all around the world. As such, it is bringing a slice of its music magic to these all-black earbuds.

The JBL Tune 225TWS comes in six colors: Black, White, Red, Ghost, Pink and Gold.

With an Amazon rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, the JBL Tune 225TWS gives you a lot of bang for you buck for less than $50.