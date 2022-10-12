Flash-fried laptop deal: Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook drops to $179 at Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is getting a price drop this week, which means more bang for your hard-earned buck. This is an excellent laptop for students (or anyone else looking for an inexpensive notebook), and it comes bundled with a carrying case and wireless mouse to boot.

Right now, you'll find the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook on sale for $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab). Originally priced at $445, that's $226 in super-spooky savings, making this one of the best October laptop deals we've seen all month.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook Bundle (15.6-inch): $445 $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $226 on the decently equipped Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook at Walmart. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. You also get THX Spatial Audio to round out the capable feature set, making the Gateway Ultra Slim a solid choice for students of all ages. (It even comes with a carrying case and wireless mouse.)

Gateway's Ultra Slim Notebook is one of the best budget laptops you can get. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The speakers are tuned by THX Audio to deliver great sound whether you're streaming your favorite Netflix series or tunes from your Spotify playlist.

In our Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook review, we applaud this laptop's solid performance, colorful design, and decent speakers. Our review unit's 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU performed well in real-world multitasking tests. We expect the Windows 11 laptop in this deal to be on par for basic tasks like creating docs, managing emails, internet browsing and streaming multimedia content.

Despite its slender design, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook supplies you with plenty of ports. You get a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. There's also a microSD card reader built-in if you want to expand your storage or transfer files between devices.

At 4.2 pounds and 14.7 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches, the Gateway Ultra Slim is pretty portable for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

At the end of the day (or night), the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a wise choice if you're looking for a laptop that won't cause too much strain on your wallet.