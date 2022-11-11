Fitbit Versa 2 hits astonishing low price of $99 in early Walmart Black Friday deal

The Fitbit Versa 2 may be showing its age, however, it's one of the best fitness tracking smartwatches around. If you're looking for a cheaper Apple Watch alternative with health and fitness tracking, this early Black Friday deal is for you.

Walmart currently offers the Fitbit Versa 2 for just $99 (opens in new tab) among its early Black Friday deals. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this Fitbit tracker fall to. It's also one of the best Black Friday 2022 deals you can snag right now.

Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same holiday deal.

Save $100 on the Fitbit Versa 2 which drops it to its lowest price yer. This wearable does an excellent job of closing the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.

Although we normally don't recommend products more than 2 years old, the Fitbit Versa 2 is the best smartwatch for the money. Fitbit remains the best-known name in fitness trackers and continues to put out some of the best devices for keeping track of your health data.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an advanced fitness tracker with smartwatch features. Like its competitors, it offers standard fitness tracking like steps, activities, sleep and heart rate. What's more, it pairs with your phone so you can view notifications on your wrist and even reply to text messages.

And with voice control via Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, you can manage your music hands-free using just your voice and you can keep your smartphone in your pocket or a bag. And with a battery life of over 6 days per charge, the Versa 2 is a reliable everyday companion.

