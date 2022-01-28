Epic laptop deal takes $250 off the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED with Intel 11th Gen CPU

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $250 off today's best Windows 11 laptops like the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED. If you're shopping for a powerful notebook with a gorgeous display, this deal is right up your alley.

As part of the sale, you can get the AsusBook 15 OLED with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $649. Typically, this laptop sells for $899, so that's $250 in savings. This is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED: was $899 now $649 @ Microsoft Store

Currently $250 off, the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED is an incredible value for the price. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and a 1TB SSD. The VivoBook 15 OLED is a solid choice if you're looking for a multitasking laptop with a gorgeous display and ample storage.

The VivoBook 15 OLED laptop by Asus is built for productivity and entertainment. This particular laptop on sale has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display and Harmon Kardon speakers. Its hardware configuration includes a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact model, in our Asus VivoBook 15 review, we praise its good-looking design, great audio, and comfortable keyboard. Performance-wise, we expect the laptop in this deal to deliver snappy and seamless multitasking thanks to its Intel 11th Gen chipset.

Weighing in 3.97 pounds and measuring 14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches, the VivoBook 15 OLED is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's on par with the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.5 inches).

One thing about the VivoBook 15 OLED, it has plenty of ports. You get a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports and an HDMI 1.4 port. Additionally, it has a headphone/mic combo jack, and a micro SD 4.0 card reader on board.

At $250 off, the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED is an incredible value for the price. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a sub-$200 all-around laptop.