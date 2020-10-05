Early Prime Day Deal: Razer Blade Stealth 13 now $300 off

The Blade Stealth 13 is for the gamer who has work to do. Prime Day is still a week away, but Amazon is already taking hundreds off the world's first gaming ultrabook.

Right now, you can get the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with 120Hz display on sale for $1,499. That's $300 off its $1,800 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook (120 Hz): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

One early Prime Day laptop deal brings the Razer Blade Stealth 13 down to an all-time low price. Now $300 off, it packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. An NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU does the graphics handling. View Deal

The Blade Stealth in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. An NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU does the graphics handling.

In our Razer Blade Stealth 13 review, we found its slick, attractive chassis, powerful audio and good performance impressive.

Design-wise, the Blade Stealth retains the same svelte aesthetics and aluminum build as previous-gen models. Just about the only visible difference is that Razer’s signature green three-headed snake logo is semi-glossy black instead. Under the lid sits an RGB keypad with dual side speakers.

In real world testing, the Stealth’s speakers were delivered room-filling, clean sound. The laptop was able to juggle multiple tasks without any signs of slowing down. Even with 25 Google Chrome tabs open — some streaming YouTube or Twitch videos and other with Google Docs or Tweetdeck, it never wavered.

At 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.3 x 0.6-inches, the Blade Stealth is the same weight but less bulky than the Apple MacBook Pro (3.1 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches). It's heavier than competitor's like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 (2.6 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) are lighter.

Whether you're playing your favorite PC games or drafting up reports, the Blade Stealth 13 has a lot to offer.