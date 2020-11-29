Early Cyber Monday savings: the Razer Blade 15 Base Model is $300 off

The early Cyber Monday deals continue to impress. The latest? The base model of the Razer Blade 15 is currently on sale for $1,699, which saves you $300. And I know what you're thinking, how is the sleek, sexy, powerhouse with a 10th Gen Core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM considered a base model? I don't know, but I'm glad it is.

For $1,699, Razer gaming performance heritage is undeniable, and so is this powerful gaming laptop that also features a fully customizable RGB backlit keyboard.

Nothing feels better than getting a good deal and saving money. Well, except being able to play all your favorite, power-hungry games on the 15.6-inch, 144Hz display. It could all be yours during this early Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal.

Razer Blade 15 base gaming laptop: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99

The Razer Blade 15 base gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, a stellar Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q with 8GB of VRAM and 15.6-inch FHD 1080p 144Hz display. Act now and save $300 during this Cyber Monday deal.

This Razer Blade 15 Base Model checks off all the boxes. When we reviewed the laptop, it earned 4 stars. Our reviewer was impressed with the powerful specs hidden beneath that beautiful black CNC aluminum chassis. And I'd have to agree as you get a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and a fast 144Hz 1920 x 1080 display to blast your way through just any game.

The Razer also comes with a healthy amount of ports that include a 3.5 mm audio port, Ethernet port, HDMI port, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2 USB Type-A, and 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports. With all these ports, you can connect all the peripherals you buy with that $300 you just saved.

When you add those desirable specs, to the eye-catching luxury sports car design, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model has everything you want and need to immerse yourself in any game you choose. But hurry, these prices won't last forever.