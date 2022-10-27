Early Black Friday gaming deal: Save $350 on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 laptop

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals continue to slash hundreds off top-rated systems. Currently, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is heavily discounted at Best Buy.

Today only, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 Laptop for $1,299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it would you back a cool $1,649, so that's $350 in savings. Given it's the lowest price we've tracked for this notebook, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals in town.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a great option for gamers, students and anyone else in search of a laptop for multitasking and AAA gaming. This particular laptop packs a vibrant 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz display with 500 nits of brightness. This ensures an immersive, comfortable viewing experience whether you're gaming or streaming content, even in direct sunlight.

The ROG Zephyrus G14's high-performance hardware specs consist of a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Radeon RX 6700S GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. Meanwhile, a massive 1TB SSD facilitates fast file transfers and ample game storage.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance and solid audio. We were also fond of its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life.

In real-world tests, the ROG Zephyrus G14's Ryzen 9 CPU tore through multitasking. Our reviewer opened 40 Google Chrome pages, five YouTube videos streaming and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running in the background. The ROG Zephyrus G14's didn't so much as stutter.

Weighing in at 3.8 pounds and 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is one of the more portable 14-inch gaming laptops. It's lighter than the Alienware x14 R1 (4.1 pounds, 12.7 x 10.3 x 0.6 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches).