Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 7 falls to $899 in massive early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 deals are flooding in, meaning bargain hunters are saving their hard-earned cash on some of the most in-demand devices around. Speaking of, if you're on the hunt for a stellar gaming laptop, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has dropped to under $1,000.



Right now, you can pick up this ROG Zephyrus G14 for $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a nice $500 you get to keep in your pocket, and considering how highly we rate this gaming laptop, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've come across!



From the 14-inch MacBook Pro being cheaper than the 13-inch model to the Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i9 getting a $700 discount, there are some killer deals making the rounds. If you're looking for the latest early Black Friday offers, check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog. For a brilliant gaming laptop under $1,000, read on.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,399 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With a $500 price cut, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 3060 is one of the best gaming laptops to pick up. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This machine is ready for work and play.

Asus manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is among them. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its powerful specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of brawn for playing the latest PC games and day-to-day tasks for school or work.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance, and solid audio. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life.



Some of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 only offer these kinds of specs, so picking this ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $899 is a steal.



With the powerful specs it boasts under the hood along with the now sub-$1,000 price tag, this gaming laptop is incredible value for the money. After even more offers? Check out these brilliant early Black Friday deals.