35 best early Black Friday deals 2022 — laptops, tablets, gaming and more

Early Black Friday deals are now available at just about every retailer this week. Holiday deals start early this year at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Black Friday price guarantees and extended returns at retailers means you can shop early with confidence. Amazon shoppers now have until Jan. 31, 2023 to return items purchased from now through Dec. 25, 2022. Meanwhile, Target's Black Friday price guarantee covers Target purchases made between now through Dec. 24, 2022. Should the price go lower on an item you already bought, Target will credit you the difference.

That said, there's no better time to score huge savings on laptops, tablets, smartphones, gaming gear and more. So should you wait for Black Friday to shop for new tech? Well, that only depends on your budget. With early Black Friday deals and holiday pricing guarantees, you don't have to wait to treat yourself or that someone special.

Although Black Friday technically falls on the day after Thanksgiving, it's not too early to save. If you prefer to wait for Black Friday, you'll still want to browse early Black Friday deals for holiday gift ideas and budget planning.

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 and we're tracking the best discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for the best end-of-year savings.

If you want to start ticking items off your gift list or wish list, here are 35 early Black Friday deals available now.

35 early Black Friday deals 2022

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air M1. Although it's nearing its 2 year anniversary, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review (opens in new tab), we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance, slim design and impressive battery life of nearly 15 hours. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $999 $749 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 via coupon, "XPSLT01" . This machine has a gorgeous 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) matte display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. We love the Dell XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro: $1,249 $949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED screen, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It has a rated battery life of 21 hours so you spend less time charging and more time getting things done.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $949 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 256GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $899 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 4. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 128GB SSD.

Gaming Laptops

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 AMD RTX 3070 Ti: $2,559 $1,699 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $860 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro via coupons," LEGION5PAMD" and HOLIDAYOFFERS at checkout. Plus get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free. The Legion 5 Pro earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its bright, immersive screen and killer performance. This rig boasts a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles AAA graphics.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3060: $999 $729 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Saave $270 on the Acer Nitro 5 — one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 512GB SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 RTX 3060: $1,299 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At $400 off, the Gigabyte G5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.2-Ghz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3060 graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 RTX 3050 Ti: $1,399 $1,139 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Dell G16 gaming laptop. It has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Meanwhile, a 512GB SSD affords you ample file storage and fast file transfers.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: $229 $151 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $78 on the Lenogo Tab M10 Plus via coupon, "EXTRA5". This 3rd generation Tab M10 Plus packs a 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for all your content consumption needs. Under the hood is a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also sports an 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro which drops it to an all-time low price. Apple's big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. It supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ free Galaxy Watch 4: $1,099 $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4 (valued at $199). The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,099 $799 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

Smartphones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Unlocked w/ $100 GC: $699 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Buy the Google Pixel 7 at Amazon and get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card. The Google Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked w/ $200 GC: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon and get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP front camera under the bezel.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: $899 $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro which is still one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 Unlocked: $449 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53. Samsung's budget flagship packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 CPU. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Its 5,000mAh battery with super fast charging delivers performance you can count on.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in lavendar. Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, IPX2 water resistance, and touch controls. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review (opens in new tab), we loved their extremely comfortable design, powerful ANC with ambient mode, and great sound. We were also impressed by the buds' loud and clear call quality.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 2: $299 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on Sennheiser Momentum 2 wireless earbuds. Bringing that signature superior Sennheiser sound to tiny truly wireless earbuds, the Momentum 2 buds sport 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ and active noise-cancellation — all in a sophisticated design.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless: $349 $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the Beats Studio 3 Camo Collection. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the AirPods Max — among the best noise-cancelling headphones around. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. At just $20 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get.

Monitors

(opens in new tab) Acer KB272HL 27-inch Monitor: $159 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on this 27-inch Acer K2 Series monitor. It feaures Full HD (1920 x 1080) 75Hz panel with 300 nits of brightness, 1 ms GTG response time, and AMD FreeSync anti-tearing technology.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T350 27-inch Monitor: $159 $139 @ BJ's (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Samsung T350 monitor. This 27-inch IPS display offers great viewing angles and a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution. With HDMI connectivity, Radeon FreeSync support and 75Hz refresh rate, it offers an impressive value for the price. If you're not a BJ's member, use the free 24-hour guest pass to shop. This deal ends Oct. 23.

(opens in new tab) LG 32QN600-B 32-inch 2K Monitor: $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the LG 32QN600-B 32-inch monitor. Upgrade productivity with this 32-inch (2560 x 1440) resolution IPS panel. It features HDR10 and AMD FreeSync with dual HDMI ports for connecting devices. Experience realistic, accurate color and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles.

Acer Predator X

Save $190 on the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Monitor: $1,399 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Days Gone PC Steam Key: $50 $10 @ Eneba (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on Days Gone for PC when you apply coupon, "BeGone" at checkout. Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure in which you brave the unpredictable challenges of a post-apocalyptic open-world set in the Pacific Northwest. PC features include ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates and improved graphics

(opens in new tab) NBA 2K23 Nintendo Switch: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on NBA 2K23 for Nintendo Switch. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair today’s All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build a dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay.

(opens in new tab) New Logitech G Cloud Preorder: $349 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld. It supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link. Access libraries of AAA of PC and console game titles from the cloud — anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset: $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Logitech G Pro X — League of Legends Edition. It features 50mm drivers and a Blue Voice microphone technology for consistent, studio quality two-way in-game chat. This gaming headset's sturdy and lightweight aluminum and steel frame is built to last. It features passive noise-cancelling and soft memory foam leatherette earpads for optimal comfort.