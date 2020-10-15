Early Black Friday deal: The Klipsch T5 wireless earbuds are only $70

Prime Day deals might be over, but the holiday shopping season has just begun. There are already a ton of early Black Friday deals taking place, and here is one that you can’t pass up, especially if you’re looking for some of the best wireless earbuds out there.

Right now, the Klipsch T5 is on sale for $70, which is a $129 markdown from its previous price ($199). This nostalgic-inspired model was one of the most overlooked Prime Day Headphones deals, and lucky for you, one that remains available as we head into the holiday shopping season.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $70 @ Amazon The Klipsch T5 is a retro AirPods alternative with a more appealing design and sound quality. Klipsch’s authentic sound signature is on full display, giving listeners crisp, full-bodied audio with punchy bass. Microphone performance is great for phone calls and virtual assistant support. And what’s not to love about the retro aesthetics, in particular, the zippo lighter-inspired charging case that holds an extra 24 hours of playtime. Klipsch currently sells the T5 in two colors: Black and Silver.View Deal

To score a pair of $200 wireless earbuds of this caliber for only $70 is almost unheard of, which makes the Klipsch T5 a must-own for anyone seeking a top-notch model at half the cost of the AirPods.

The T5 has received many favorable reviews from audio critics, and we share many of those same positive remarks based on our hands-on experience with the model. Design and sound alone are enough to sell you on these buds.

Each bud is constructed from IPX4-rated matte black plastic for water-resistant protection and features copper accents with the brand logo laser-etched on the front. Build quality is sturdy as well, meaning you can drop the buds on occasion and not worry about breaking them. Then there is the true highlight: the charging case. It is beautifully crafted, from the brushed metal finish to the flip-top lid, plus it is arguably the coolest case we have seen in the category.

The bass-forward sonics are appreciated when listening to contemporary music genres like alternative rock and hip-hop. Klipsch’s sound signature also shows off its versatility on orchestral-heavy recordings by making instruments and unique background details more transparent without compromising tonality. It’s a pleasure to hear Jazz records on these buds.

We’re also fond of the call quality these buds offer. Klipsch’s mic array does a fantastic job of picking up vocals to communicate clearly with others on phone calls and video chats, plus it serves well when enabling the virtual assistant to perform hands-free Google Assistant commands.

Battery life is rated higher than any AirPods model as well. You’ll get about 8 hours on a full charge, with the handsome charging case holding another 24 hours for extended use. That is a lot of functionality for only $70.

