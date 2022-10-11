Early bird special! Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deal: LG Gram 16 on sale for $1,152

At 3.3 pounds, the LG Gram 16 is surprisingly lightweight for a 16-inch laptop, and it represents an excellent combination of security and portability in a more-than-mobile package. You could mistake this ultrabook for an oversized MacBook Air at first glance, and that's a good thing.

Right now, the LG Gram 16T90P is on sale for $1,152 at Amazon, slashing nearly $350 off the original price of $1,500. That's one of the steepest price drops we've seen all year for ultrabooks, and one of today's best Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals.

Save $348 on the LG Gram 16, an eye-catching ultrabook that has enough endurance under the hood to last you all day. The 16-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen is powered by an Intel Evo 11th-Gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Xe graphics, with 512GB of solid state storage to boot.

The LG Gram 16 in this deal is outfitted with an Intel Evo 11th-Gen Core i5 CPU and comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The icing on the cake? A 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen display with an ultra-thin bezel and 99% color expression. Wowsers!

When it comes to portability and productivity, the LG Gram 16 checks off all the right boxes, and thanks to that super-sleek aluminum and magnesium chassis, it weighs a paltry 3.3 pounds (and measures only 0.67 inches thin) when closed. By comparison, the LG Gram 15 weighs roughly 2.5 pounds, while the LG Gram 14 is slightly lighter at 2.2 pounds.

Port selection is where the Gram 16 truly shines. LG made good use of the large-but-thin frame, fitting an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone-mic combo jack on the left side of the machine. On the right are two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card slot and Kensington Lock slot.

For ultimate portability, a light laptop needs a stellar battery. Luckily, the LG Gram 16 has plenty of longevity to get you through a full workday of emailing, web browsing, and Google Meet video calls. When we ran the Laptop Mag Battery Test in our full LG Gram 16 review, the notebook lasted 13 hours and 41 seconds. That’s significantly longer than the premium laptop average and the MacBook Pro, which each lasted 10:07. It also edged out the Dell XPS 17 and its time of 9:05.

Long-story-long: if a new ultrabook is on the horizon for your home office, the LG Gram 16 is perfect for work and play. (And everything in between.)