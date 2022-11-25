Don't miss this! The Apple iPad Mini is $100 off during Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, and with it, we're welcoming in a slew of epic deals for Apple products. In particular, you can get the Apple iPad Mini 6 for $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can pay an additional $68 for two years of AppleCare+ as well.

This means you'll be saving $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. The Apple iPad Mini 6 is absolutely worth it for those in need of a modern iPad Mini, and as long as you're not a notorious hater who believes that iPads are useless and redundant, this is definitely worth considering.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on Apple products. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday Apple deals hub for the best discounts.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Yes, you can get the Apple iPad Mini 6 for $100 off. If you've been on the lookout for this, you're in luck, as Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

You can also spend a little extra to get two years of AppleCare+, but that depends on whether or not it seems worth it to you, as it can provide plenty of additional coverage in the case of accidents or theft. You can also visit the company's official website to get a deeper break down of what AppleCare+ (opens in new tab) offers.