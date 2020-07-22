Dell XPS 13 drops to $784 with this coupon code

The 2020 Dell XPS 13 is our top choice for best laptop, but the previous-gen model is also a great laptop. For a limited time, you can scoop up our favorite everyday notebook a stellar price.

Right now, you can score the excellent Dell XPS 13 on sale for just $783 via coupons, "50OFF699" and "DBC5". Traditionally $899, this deal takes $116 off its normal price. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop configuration.

It packs a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

As an alternative, you can take $119 off the 2020 model Dell XPS 13 for $979 with coupon, "50OFF699".

These are among best laptop deals of the day.

If you're looking for the best alternative to the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, look no further than the Dell XPS 13.

In our Dell XP3 13 2019 review, we loved the laptop's slim design and its ability to perform well under pressure. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which is Dell's way of saying it has ultra-thin bezels.

The barely-there bezels give users more screen real estate to get their work done. And let's be honest: They also look cool.

In terms of performance, the 10th-gen CPU let us stream Netflix while also opening 25 additional Google Chrome tabs running either a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck, or YouTube without so much as a hiccup.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound XPS 13 is slimmer and lighter than both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

For peace of mind, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. It's a nice, easy way to add an extra layer of security.

As for connectivity, XPS 13 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack and a microSD slot.

This Dell deal ends July 23 so grab one while you can.