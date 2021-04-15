Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with Core i7 CPU falls to $917 — lowest price yet

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is our favorite ultraportable convertible. Suitable for work, school and play, this versatile PC transforms from laptop to tablet to presentation mode in a cinch.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for $917 from Amazon. Normally, it retails for $1,250, so that's $333 off and this Dell XPS 13's lowest price ever. This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen all season.

Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,250 now $917 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $333 on the excellent Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) at Amazon. It packs a gorgeous 13.4-inch(1920 x 1200) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 256GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, the Dell XPS 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop to buy. View Deal

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 is the best convertible notebook to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a gorgeous 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Plus graphics, and 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review, we loved its slim, ultraportable design, strong performance and bright display. It also impressed us with its battery life which lasted roughly 11 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 housed an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and 16GB of RAM. During real-world testing, it easily juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos streaming Spotify blasting in the background. The XPS 13 in this deal couples the same CPU with 8GB of RAM, so you can expect its seamless performance to be on par.

By design, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 in Arctic White looks just as premium as its Platinum Silver finish sibling. It retains the familiar glossy, silver Dell logo on its aluminum hood and has a borderless 16:10 display with an integrated webcam. There's also a Windows Hello-enabled fingerprint reader that doubles as the power button. The variable torque within the laptop's 360-degree hinges makes it easy to lift the lid with one finger.

At a weight of 2.9 pounds and 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.3~0.5 inches, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is more portable than its 13-inch laptop competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and Razer Blade Stealth (2.9 pounds, 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches). Although its weight is on par with the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds, 12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches), it's thinner.

Connectivity-wise, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also ships with a USB Type-C-to-Type-A adapter.

At $333 off, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a solid pick if versatility, power, and battery life are important to you.