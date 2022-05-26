Dell Memorial Day sale 2022: Laptops, gaming notebooks, monitors, and more

Dell's Memorial Day sale is on now with fantastic deals on computers and electronics. Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30 this year, however, it's not too early to save. Like many other retailers, Dell's is rolling out Memorial Day deals early.

From now through next week, enjoy Memorial Day sitewide discounts on laptops, gaming notebooks, tablets, and monitors. Naturally, we're rounding up the best deals right here to help you get the best value for your dollar.

For example, the Alienware AW2521HFL 25 inch Gaming Monitor is now $259 (opens in new tab). Formerly $525, that's $265 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this monitor. It's also $90 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

One of the best gaming monitors to buy, the Alienware AW2521HFL has a 24.5-inch 1080p IPS panel, 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support eliminates tearing and ensures smooth gameplay. Meanwhile, AlienFX lighting lets you customize your battle station.

So if you want to upgrade your gaming setup, the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is a solid buy.

Dell's Memorial Day sale wouldn't be complete if it didn't take dollars off various configuration Dell XPS laptops. As part of the sale, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch for $881 (opens in new tab) ($588 off). It has a 13.4 inch (3840 x 2400) touchscreen, Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM and UHD graphics. For fast file storage and transfers, it houses a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this touchscreen version, the Dell XPS 13 is our top pick for best overall laptop. We rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its attractive, premium design and reliable performance.

Dell's limited quantity doorbusters are moving fast, so don't hesitate to jump on this week's early deals.

Dell Memorial Day sale 2022

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW2521HFL 25 inch Gaming Monitor: was $524 now $259 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's Memorial Day sale takes 50% off the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HFL). It features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, G-Sync support, and custom AlienFX lighting. This deal is ends June 2.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,469 now $881 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's Memorial Day sale takes $588 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 Touch. This touchscreen variant of our top pick for best laptop combines solid performance with premium design. The laptop with the biggest discount packs a 13.4- inch (3840 x 2400) touch display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $599 now $399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 during Dell's limited time deals. The laptop we recommend packs a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) 60Hz display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 256GB SSD. It's a solid pick if you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't skimp on performance.