Cyber Monday laptop deals for shoppers who are cheap AF — laptops that are $500 or less

"Cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals" is phrase that is music to a penny pincher's ears! Cyber Monday is every frugal bargain hunter's favorite retail event (next to Black Friday, of course!) Online stores are slashing prices on laptops left and right, luring cheapskates right into their lair.

If you're hoping to stumble upon some ultra-cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals amidst the hoopla, you'e in luck. Just don't expect sub-$500 sales on Cyber Monday deals on MacBooks or gaming laptops (keep dreaming!). However, if you don't mind Chromebooks and Windows 11 in S Mode, this is the place for you.

Laptop deals under $500

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199, now $87 Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199, now $87

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a very good budget laptop with snappy performance and long battery life. It features an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage

Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy

Asus Chromebook: Stay productive and entertained with this ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook. The 4GB memory ensure fast startups, while the Intel Celeron processor and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory offer smooth performance. This ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook has an LED-backlit HD display that provides an engaging viewing experience and is easily visible in dark environments.

Acer Chromebook 311: was $250, now $109 Acer Chromebook 311: was $250, now $109

Looking for one of cheapest Chromebooks around? This is it! This Chrome OS laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $319 now $149 Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $319 now $149 Best Buy

This Black Friday Chromebook deal from Best Buy takes $170 off the Lenovo Chromebook 3. The laptop in this deal has a 11.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $319 now $159 @ Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $319 now $159 @ Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 36% off in this pre-Cyber Monday deal. It boasts a 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS touch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and a MediaTek MT8173C processor. Its 11.5 x 8.48 x 0.77 inch size and 2.65 pound weight make it a good on-the-go laptop.



Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 Bundle: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 Bundle: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This Google Classroom-ready Chromebook is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks. Even better, Walmart is bundling it with a headset.

HP Chromebook 14: was $279 now $237 @ Best Buy HP Chromebook 14: was $279 now $237 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is a good option, thanks to its sharp 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage in addition to 15GB of free Cloud storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on.

HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1: was $359, now $289 @ Amazon HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1: was $359, now $289 @ Amazon

If the words "cheap and versatile" calls to you, you'll love 2-in-1 HP's Chromebook x360 14a. We adore its economical price point and how easy it is to transform the Chromebook into several modes, including tent and tablet. This Chromebook comes with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030, 4 GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a 14-inch, touchscreen display. HP also boasts that this Chromebook has long battery life.



Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy

This deal knocks $230 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14: was $479, now $399 @ Amazon ASUS VivoBook Flip 14: was $479, now $399 @ Amazon

Asus is giving folks a financial reprieve with this sub-$400 converible. It's packed with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 GPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. This particular model comes in Indie Black. It has a 82% screen-to-body ratio. Plus, it's brushed aluminum chassis is super lightweight, weighing just 3.31 pounds

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1: was $589, now $469 @ Best Buy HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1: was $589, now $469 @ Best Buy

If you were hoping to snag a 2-in-1 for a budget-friendly price, this is your sign to get the HP Pavilion 360. This convertible comes with 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1125G4, Intel UHD graphics, a generous 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Windows 11 Home in S Mode. Plus, its portable silver chassis is quite the looker!