How is this Google Pixel 6a so cheap? Now just $299 in this killer early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 is inching closer, but just because the sale hasn't officially kicked off yet doesn't mean we're not seeing a wave of bargain deals come in. And now, we're seeing the Google Pixel 6a plummet to its lowest price yet.



Right now, you can pick up the Pixel 6a for $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a $150 saving on one of the best affordable smartphones on the market, and it also means you're getting the power of a Pixel 6 and a bright, colorful display in a comfortably small form factor.



This is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen, along with a bundle of other deals including this incredibly cheap RTX 3070 Ti laptop. If you're in need of an affordable yet reliable Android phone, however, this deal is right up your street.

Google Pixel 6a Unlocked: $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Google Pixel 6a unlocked. Google's new flagship phone 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display Google Tensor 8-core sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For snapping pics, shooting videos, streaming and conference calls, you get a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

Google's Pixel 6a is among the more affordable Android phones out there. It's also one of the best smartphones to buy if you're switching from iPhone. It packs a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor 8-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This unlocked Pixel 6a works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and just about every major U.S. carrier.

In our Pixel 6a review, we rave over its excellent software support, unique AI software features and bright, colorful display. We also praise its overall solid performance and rate the Pixel 6a 4 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice budget Android phone.

For documenting life's fleeting moments, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back. An 8MP front camera facilitates selfies and video calls. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. No more having to memorize passwords and pin codes.

In a nutshell, the Pixel 6a offers the best features of its premium siblings for less. Looking for more incredible early Black Friday 2022 sales? We've got you covered.