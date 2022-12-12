Cheap Nintendo Switch game deals: FIFA 23 Legacy Edition now just $20

Cheap Nintendo Switch game deals are easy to find this holiday shopping season. Right now, you can get FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch for $19.99 (opens in new tab) at GameStop. This game normally costs $40, so that's $20 in savings or 50% off if you're crunching numbers.

It's one of the best cheap Ninendo Swith game deals we've tracked this season. If it sells out, Target (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) offer this same deal.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 Legacy Edition: $40 $20 @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch. Great for soccer fans, FIFA 23 Legacy Edition includes the latest kits, clubs and squads from the world's top soccer leagues. It also features top women’s club teams and some of the most famous stadiums of the world — new venues included.

Although we didn't play FIFA 23, we reviewed FIFA 21 and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. We're big fans of the FIFA franchise for the game's responsive players boost gameplay, exciting career mode and co-op modes like Volta and FUT.

This new iteration of FIFA refreshes everything we love about the game with new graphics and players. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition features the same game modes with the same features as found in FIFA 22. Players can choose from the following modes: Kick Off, Career Mode, Tournaments – Licensed and Custom, including the UEFA Champions League, Women’s International Cup, Skill Games and Online Seasons & Friendlies, and Local Seasons.

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition is also packed with FUT Campaigns throughout the Season and includes: Manager Tasks, Single Player & Online Seasons, Tournaments & Draft, Online Single Match, and Squad Building Challenges.

If sports games are your bag or if you're looking for a gift for that gamer in your life, at just under $20, FIFA 23 Legacy Edition is a wise choice.