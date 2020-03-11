Cheap iPad mini deal drops price to $349 at Amazon

The Apple iPad Mini is the king of small tablets for a reason. It's just as fast and powerful as the iPad Air and is now on sale for its best price yet.

For a limited time, you can snag the latest Apple iPad Mini for $349.99, shipped, at Amazon. That's $50 off the iPad Mini's $399 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this Wi-Fi tablet. Select free no-rush sipping at checkout to see your savings.

It's one of the best iPad deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad Mini (2019): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. Now $50 off, it's at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple manufacturers some of today's best tablets and the iPad Mini is among them.

The iPad Mini on sale packs a 7.9-inch Retina Display, an A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Apple Touch ID. The iPad Mini charges via a Lightning port.

In our Apple iPad Mini review, we were impressed by the small tablet's fast performance, vibrant display support for Apple Pencil (sold separately). While we'd prefer less bezels and more screen, we gave the iPad Mini an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In real world tests, the iPad Mini's A12 Bionic chip juggled multiple apps simultaneously with no lag and Injustice 2 gameplay was fluid. As for battery life, the iPad Mini surpassed our expectations with a runtime of 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

The iPad Mini is a nice pickup for anyone who wants a versatile, small tablet for every day carry.