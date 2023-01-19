Cheap earbuds deal: OnePlus Buds Z for just $29

OnePlus Buds Z series wireless earbuds deals start from $29 at Amazon today. If you're looking for the best Apple AirPods alternatives for the money, listen up.

For a limited time, you can get OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds for just $59 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. They normally cost $99, so that's $40 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these noise-cancelling earbuds. If you don't want ANC, Amazon also offers the OnePlus Buds Z for just $29 (opens in new tab) ($20 off) — their lowest price yet!

These are two of the best headphone deals we've tracked this month.

Save $40 on OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. They feature active noise-cancelling, touch controls, and are IP55 water and sweat resistant. With 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver optimal sound. These earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery life on a full charge (7 hours with ANC off) and up 38 hours with the charging case.

Save $20 on OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds. They feature 10mm drivers, IP55 water resistance, up to 5 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Z2 hold their own against today's best noise-cancelling headphones. Besides active noise-cancellation, they feature 11mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, touch controls, and IP55 water-and-sweat resistance.

In our OnePlus Buds Z2 review, we liked the buds' energetic sound, powerful quick charging and accurate controls. We also found their effective active noise-cancellation and fast connectivity.

During real-world tests, the Buds Z2 produced punchy, well-rounded sound. Pro Gaming mode improves audio synchronization whereas Dolby Atmos provides an immersive listening experience. The Buds Z2's Max noise-cancelling functionality was impressive. It did a great job at blocking out the rumble of a washing machine, a loud TV and chatter.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are a wise choice if you're shopping around for great wireless earbuds on a budget.