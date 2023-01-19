Cheap earbuds deal: OnePlus Buds Z for just $29

By Hilda Scott
published

Save on OnePlus Buds Z — the best AirPods alternatives

OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds against a green background
(Image credit: OnePlus, Laptop Mag)

OnePlus Buds Z series wireless earbuds deals start from $29 at Amazon today. If you're looking for the best Apple AirPods alternatives for the money, listen up. 

For a limited time, you can get OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds for just $59 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. They normally cost $99, so that's $40 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these noise-cancelling earbuds. If you don't want ANC, Amazon also offers the  OnePlus Buds Z for just $29 (opens in new tab) ($20 off) — their lowest price yet!

These are two of the best headphone deals we've tracked this month. 

OnePlus Buds Z2:  $99 (opens in new tab)

OnePlus Buds Z2: $99 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 on OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds. They feature active noise-cancelling, touch controls, and are IP55 water and sweat resistant. With 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver optimal sound. These earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery life on a full charge (7 hours with ANC off) and up 38 hours with the charging case. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
OnePlus Buds Z:  $49 (opens in new tab)

OnePlus Buds Z: $49 $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 on OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds. They feature 10mm drivers, IP55 water resistance, up to 5 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with the charging case. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

OnePlus Buds Z2 hold their own against today's best noise-cancelling headphones. Besides active noise-cancellation, they feature 11mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, touch controls, and IP55 water-and-sweat resistance. 

In our OnePlus Buds Z2 review, we liked the buds' energetic sound, powerful quick charging and accurate controls. We also found their effective active noise-cancellation and fast connectivity. 

During real-world tests, the Buds Z2 produced punchy, well-rounded sound. Pro Gaming mode improves audio synchronization whereas Dolby Atmos provides an immersive listening experience. The Buds Z2's Max noise-cancelling functionality was impressive. It did a great job at  blocking out the rumble of a washing machine, a loud TV and chatter. 

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are a wise choice if you're shopping around for great wireless earbuds on a budget. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  